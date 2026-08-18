Former Republican John Giles embraces Democratic positions on Gov. Hobbs' reelection ticket

The nominee for lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket says he sees no conflict between his Republican past and current position as Governor Katie Hobbs’ running mate.

In his first press conference since he was tapped by Hobbs, the former Mesa mayor also:

Said the policy differences between him and Hobbs are "remarkably little or nothing,” saying both are focused on non-partisan issues like economic development, education, and public safety;



Said he’s still pro-life despite supporting the 2024 ballot initiative that codified the right to abortion in the state constitution;



Said vouchers for private and parochial school tuition are here to stay but that more funding is needed for public schools;



Called efforts to save the Republican Party, where he was registered until earlier this year when he switched to independent, a "lost cause;”

Giles also dismissed questions about his position on transgender boys using restrooms and locker rooms designated for girls, calling the issue a “red herring.”

As mayor in 2021, he helped push through a wide-ranging ordinance that prohibits discrimination in public accommodations, employment, and housing, not just on the basis of race, color or ethnicity but also sexual orientation, gender, and gender identity.

That measure drew complaints from some who argued it would put women and children at risk. The same arguments have occurred at the Capitol amid debates about who can use which restroom.

Giles responded at the time that the ordinance would not affect women’s safety, and years on, he says that has held true.

The weekend press conference with Hobbs, following a campaign rally at Giles' Mesa law office, was the first time that political reporters had a chance to extensively question him about his beliefs on statewide issues.

Hobbs, Republican nominee Andy Biggs, and his running mate, Sine Kerr, all have an extensive statewide political record.

Giles, by contrast, has a political career that is confined to Mesa, first as a council member and then as mayor.

He did get into the wider political limelight in 2024 when, as a Republican, he spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

In an interview with CNN at that time, Giles explained he remained registered with the GOP because he was “more comfortable in terms of political positions with the Republican Party than I am in the Democratic Party.”

That, he said, included what he said was advocacy by some Democrats for “open borders.”

And then there was the abortion issue.

“I continue to be pro-life,” he said.

Yet Giles acknowledged that, just four months later, he voted for Proposition 139.

That initiative enshrined a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying that there is a “fundamental right to abortion.”

It also barred any state restrictions on that right prior to fetal viability, generally considered between 22 and 24 weeks, absent “a compelling state interest that is achieved by the least restrictive means.”

Giles said his views on the issue were affected by the 2022 ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned the historic decision in Roe v. Wade that concluded there was a constitutional right to abortion.

Proposition 139 was approved by voters by a 2-1 margin, and Giles said he remains convinced that his support of the initiative was justified.

"It reflects the will of the Arizona voters and it reflects the current state of the constitution of Arizona,'' he said. "If I'm ever in a position to defend 139 and the new state constitution protections for that, I will do so.”

Biggs and Kerr are both on record as opposing abortion and opposing Prop. 139. But since the gubernatorial campaign began, both said they will respect the will of the voters and not try to have it overturned.

But Biggs is a cosponsor of HR 72 which would extend the definition of a human being to include the "preborn.''

And that federal law, if approved, would override the Arizona constitutional protections.

Giles also was asked about the effort by some, including Hobbs, to eliminate the system approved by Republican lawmakers in 2022 which allows any student to get an Empowerment Scholarship Account.

Prior to then, the funding for private and parochial schools as well as home schooling had been reserved for students with special needs, including disabilities, being a foster child, attending a public school rated D or F, or being a child in a military family.

That change in the name of "school choice'' boosted the program from 12,000 children to now over 100,000 with a $1 billion annual price tag.

In her first year in office, Hobbs got no traction in asking the 2022 law be repealed. She has done no better with subsequent plans to curb the program, including placing income limits on families.

Now the Arizona Education Association and Save Our Schools Arizona are pushing Proposition 212. It contains not only restrictions on how the money can be spent but includes a $150,000 cap on family income.

Giles said he supports the measure.

"School choice, that toothpaste is out of the tube,'' said Giles. "We're going to continue to support school choice.''

But he said he remains a "strong advocate'' for public education, noting his father was a school principal in Mesa for 30 years, his mother was a teacher, and his children are school teachers and principals.

He said, though, that what exists now is not acceptable.

"I think that for there to be true meaningful school choice, the public option has to be a strong one,'' Giles said. "Public education has to have the resources that it needs to compete.''