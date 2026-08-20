Gov. Hobbs pauses removals of Salt River Horses while scientists study population

Gov. Katie Hobbs outlined a new plan this week aimed at sustaining a healthy population of wild horses living on the Tonto National Forest.

The new management plan for the Salt River Horse Herd suspends the removal of the animals and sets a higher population goal.

That's a change from the original plan that set out to remove 25 animals from the area per year.

According to the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, which works with the Arizona Department of Agriculture to manage the animals, the plan also revises the population target from 120 horses to 170.

In the past, removed horses were put up for adoption to state-approved sanctuaries.

Hobbs says scientists with Arizona’s three state universities will begin a study of the genetic viability of the herd.

“By pausing the adoption schedule in the current Management Plan, the Arizona Department of Agriculture has created time for the Arizona Board of Regents to fund a study at my request on the genetic needs and characteristics of the Salt River Horses,” Hobbs said in a statement Tuesday.

Hobbs says she's committed to the health of the animals and the environment they inhabit.

The announcement was applauded by wild horse advocates and the leader of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.

“I’m thrilled,” said Simone Netherlands, the organization’s president. “This suspension of removals and new study will allow us to continue our successful management of the herd and ensure that the Salt River Horses are healthy and thriving.”