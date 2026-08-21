Man killed in bear attack on Navajo Nation

A man on the Navajo Nation was killed Thursday afternoon in an apparent bear attack.

According to the Navajo Police, it occurred at about 1 p.m. local time in the small Crystal community in western New Mexico, located near the Arizona state line north of Window Rock.

Navajo investigators and tribal fish and wildlife officers shot and wounded the bear but it fled into the woods. According to officials, the animals was eventually found, “neutralized.”

The victim of the attack succumbed to his injuries but his identity was not released.

Navajo police urge people to stay away from potentially dangerous wildlife.