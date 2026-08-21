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Man killed in bear attack on Navajo Nation

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:59 AM MST
In Arizona, black bears are found in most woodland habitats, including pinyon-juniper, oak woodland, coniferous forest and chaparral. AZGFD reports a stable to increasing black bear population, with an estimated 5,800 black bears in the state.
Arizona Game and Fish Department
In Arizona, black bears are found in most woodland habitats, including pinyon-juniper, oak woodland, coniferous forest and chaparral. AZGFD reports a stable to increasing black bear population, with an estimated 5,800 black bears in the state.

A man on the Navajo Nation was killed Thursday afternoon in an apparent bear attack.

According to the Navajo Police, it occurred at about 1 p.m. local time in the small Crystal community in western New Mexico, located near the Arizona state line north of Window Rock.

Navajo investigators and tribal fish and wildlife officers shot and wounded the bear but it fled into the woods. According to officials, the animals was eventually found, “neutralized.”

The victim of the attack succumbed to his injuries but his identity was not released.

Navajo police urge people to stay away from potentially dangerous wildlife.
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KNAU and Arizona News Navajo Nationwildlife
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