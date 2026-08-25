Havasupai man charged in knife attack of hiker

A Havasupai tribal member was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country, following an attack on a New York woman who was hiking to Havasu Falls earlier this month.

According to court documents, Taylor Nardo Paya is accused of attacking the woman with a knife and stealing her phone on August 12.

Paya was scheduled to appear in a federal court in Flagstaff last week.

The 27-year-old Alexis Rowan told law enforcement she had become separated from her hiking partner when she noticed Paya walking behind her.

She asked him for directions to a nearby gift shop and called her boyfriend on FaceTime before Paya allegedly attacked her, slashing her neck with a knife.

Documents describe that Paya fled with the woman’s cell phone after a nearby resident intervened, telling the woman to come into the gift shop for safety and first aid.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix , the woman is recovering at her home in New York City.

In a statement to KNAU, Havasupai Chairwoman Melinda Yaiva says the violence is unacceptable and doesn’t reflect the values of the tribe.

“We want to be absolutely clear: violence against our visitors, our Tribal members, or anyone within our community is unacceptable and will not be condoned. The conduct alleged in this incident does not reflect the values of the Havasupai Tribe or the respect and hospitality that our community extends to the thousands of visitors who come to our homeland each year,” Yaiva said in a statement. “We are especially grateful to the Tribal members who came to the victim’s aid and to law enforcement in bringing the suspect into custody.”

A lawyer representing Paya did not immediately respond to a request for comment.