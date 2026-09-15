Human remains found in Colorado River weeks after Grand Canyon flash flood

The National Park Service says human remains were found Monday on the Colorado River — more than two weeks after a deadly flash flood swept through the Grand Canyon.

According to a media briefing from the park, law enforcement rangers responded to a report of human remains near Crystal Rapid. The National Park Service recovered the remains and transported them to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities have not released information about the person’s identity or any other details.

Crews have been searching for missing hiker Tim Smith, who was unaccounted for after a flash flood at the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29.

The Wyoming man was hiking the Grand Canyon with his friends John Giusti, 46, and 42-year-old Brent Rosenkranz of Granbury, Texas. All three were unaccounted for after the flash flood.

The National Park Service and their families confirmed Giusti and Rosenkranz were found dead in the days after the flood.