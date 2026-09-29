© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flagstaff artist Chip Thomas awarded MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:41 PM MST
Flagstaff public artist Chip Thomas
The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Flagstaff public artist Chip Thomas stands in front of his large-scale wheat paste mural project in Grey Mountain, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation. The roadside installation was meant, in part, to draw attention to the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Flagstaff public artist Chip Thomas is among this year’s group of 20 MacArthur Fellows.

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced its 2026 class of recipients of its prestigious "Genius Grant," as it’s often called, on Tuesday.

Each fellow receives an $800,000 no-strings-attached stipend for their work.

Thomas is known for his largescale wheat paste murals on the Navajo Nation. His work often includes portraits of Navajo people and are affixed to abandoned buildings, grain silos and other roadside structures.

“The portraits of Diné People of various ages and images of sheep, horses, and the landscape turn the structures into sites of cultural memory and affirmation,” wrote the MacArthur Foundation. “Thomas has deeply engaged with local communities and worked with small institutions across the country to create similar murals that reflect their lives.”

Since 2009 Thomas has addressed the legacies of colonial violence and environmental degradation along with missing and murdered Indigenous peoples and the impacts of historical and modern uranium mining.

He formed the Painted Desert Project in 2012, which brought street artists from around the world for a residency on the Navajo Nation. Thomas has also been involved in numerous other installations and exhibits throughout the country.

Thomas worked as a physician on the Navajo Nation for 36 years at the Inscription House Health Center on the Navajo Nation.

Bernadine Lewis (left), program director for Northern Arizona University’s Center of Inclusive Excellence and Access, stands with artist Chip Thomas (center) and teaching professor Russell Pryba in front of an archival image used in the Black Lumberjacks in Northern Arizona exhibit at NAU's Riles Building.
KNAU and Arizona News
An art exhibit reveals the hidden history of northern Arizona’s Black lumberjacks
Ryan Heinsius
An art exhibit at Northern Arizona University explores the legacy of Black workers who helped cement the enduring western icon of the lumberjack in the region.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News artspublic artNavajo NationMissing and Murdered Indigenous PeopleUranium mining
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF