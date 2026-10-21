Chiricahua National Monument officially becomes Arizona’s fourth national park

Chiricahua National Monument is now Arizona’s fourth national park.

President Donald Trump signed legislation Tuesday to redesignate the site Tuesday. The House passed the bill in March, followed by the Senate in September.

The bipartisan legislation was championed by Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who has pushed for the redesignation since 2021.

“Making Chiricahua a national park has been a priority of mine since I first came to the Senate, so I’m thrilled this day has finally arrived,” Kelly said in a statement. “A bipartisan effort from the start, this is a win for the communities in southeastern Arizona and for everyone who worked to protect this extraordinary place so our kids and our grandkids can enjoy it.”

The change creates the first new U.S. national park in six years. It brings the total number nationwide to 64, with three others in Arizona — Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro national parks.

President Calvin Coolidge established the 12,000-acre monument near Willcox east of Tucson in 1924.

The site is known for extensive hoodoos, balancing rocks, canyons and diverse wildlife. The law also includes protections for traditional cultural and religious sites and ensures continued access for tribal members.

Supporters say the national park designation will attract more visitors and boost southern Arizona’s economy.