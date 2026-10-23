Heavy rainfall triggers widespread flooding in Hopi communities

This week’s heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms in northern Arizona have triggered widespread flooding in numerous Hopi communities.

According to officials, flooding has damaged property across the entire Hopi reservation including the villages and areas of Lower Moenkopi, Upper Moenkopi, Hotevilla, Bacavi, Old Oraibi, Kykotsmovi, Shungopavi, Mishongnovi, Sipaulovi, Walpi, Sichomovi, Tewa, Keams Canyon, Yu-Weh-Loo Pahki and Hopi Partitioned Lands (HPL).

Coconino County officials have responded by delivering 20,000 sandbags to the Hopi village of Lower Moenkopi after a request by local officials to help with overflow of Moenkopi Wash, which is a tributary of the Little Colorado River. The village is at the northwestern edge of the reservation between state highways 160 and 264.

County officials say they provided the sandbags within hours of the receiving the request.

Crews offload sandbags to help with the overflowing Moenkopi Wash on the Hopi reservation during the week of Oct. 19, 2026 following several days of heavy rainfall that triggered flash flooding across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, at 27 feet water begins to encroach on homes in Lower Moenkopi and agricultural crops along the wash.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey/NWS gauge at Moenkpoi Wash water levels reached 33.92 feet on Thursday, which is nearly 4.9 feet above the 29-foot major flood stage.

On Thursday, Hopi leaders declared a state of emergency following numerous back-to-back days of rain. Flash flooding has washed out roads and impacted bridges, homes, utilities and other infrastructure.

The flooding has also caused multiple rock slides that officials say pose an imminent threat to public health and safety and could interrupt communication, travel and critical services.

The declaration orders Hopi medical services, law enforcement, transportation officials, the tribe’s Department of Natural Resources, and other agencies to assist with the emergency response. It will be in effect until Nov. 6.