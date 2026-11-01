ADOT closes multiple highways in northern Arizona because of flood danger

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona because of heavy rain and flood danger.

On Sunday morning, officials closed Interstate 17 northbound at State Route 179, and I-17 southbound at milepost 337 near the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport.

In addition, SR 89A is closed between Sedona and Kachina Village, and SR 73 is closed between Indian Pine and White River in eastern Arizona.

ADOT crews are responding to rockfalls across the region and are using plow trucks to clear roadways.

Officials say drivers should avoid traveling in flood areas and should expect delays. They urge motorists to never drive into flooded roads or washes as hazards can be submerged and only a few inches of running water can sweep away vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for central and northern Arizona as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Sunday evening.

ADOT did not give an estimated time to reopen the highways.

For real-time highway conditions, see az511.gov or call 511.