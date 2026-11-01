Evacuations ordered for parts of Sedona as Oak Creek flood danger rises

City of Sedona officials have ordered residents and visitors in parts of the city near Oak Creek to evacuate because of rising flood danger.

On Sunday morning they issued the Go notice for evacuation zones 8, 9 and 10 stretching from uptown Sedona south to Chapel Road. Residents should evacuate to Sedona Red Rock High School.

According to city officials, the orders include Trails End Road, Trails End Lane, Purtymun Lane, Lomacasi Lane, Art Barn Road, Art Barn Lane, Arroyo Roble Drive, Amara Lane, Little Lane, L’Auberge Lane, Blackhawk Lane, Newcastle Lane, Oak Creek Mobilodge, Copper Cliffs Drive, Copper Cliffs Lane, Sycamore Road, the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort, Center for the New Age, Rancho Sedona RV park, homes north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane, any other properties adjacent to Oak Creek.

Oak Creek is rising fast after heavy overnight rain and officials say there is a sudden risk of flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, as of about 8:30 a.m. Sunday between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain had fallen in the area.

More precipitation is expected throughout the day. NWS has issued a flood warning until 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials urge the public to stay away from normally dry creek beds and not to cross when running water is on the road.