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Crane-Nez race still too close to call

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius,
Adrian Skabelund
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:54 AM MST
Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane is defending his seat in Arizona's Second Congressional District against a challenge from former Navajo Tribal President Jonathan Nez.
Courtesy/Gage Skidmore
Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane is defending his seat in Arizona's Second Congressional District against a challenge from former Navajo Tribal President Jonathan Nez.

On Wednesday the battle for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District was still too close to call.

The contest pitted Republican Rep. Eli Crane against Democrat Jonathan Nez, who’s the former president of the Navajo Nation.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, Nez led Crane by only 86 votes early Wednesday morning — just .03%. Throughout Tuesday night and early Wednesday the lead flip-flopped multiple times between the two as counties tallied additional ballots.

The neck-and-neck results are likely to trigger a recount under state law.

The race is the second time Crane and Nez have faced off in Arizona’s 2nd District. In 2024, Crane won the election by 9 points in the Republican-leaning district that includes Flagstaff, Prescott and a huge swath of northern and central Arizona, and stretches down to the outskirts of Tucson.

If Nez ultimately wins the race, he’d be the first Native American member of Congress from Arizona.

During the campaign Nez tried to tie Crane to Trump as well as national frustration with high cost of living.

“Based on the votes of my opponent, it just shows that some of our elected leaders are bound to the ultra-wealthy, the most powerful in this country, and not the constituents that they represent,” Nez told KNAU during the campaign earlier this year. “You got high prices of groceries. High prices of almost everything today. And our economy is going in a concerning direction.”

As recently as September, the Cook Political Report considered the race a likely Republican win. But that shifted in recent weeks as Democrats’ prospects to retake the House as well as the U.S. Senate increased throughout the country.

Crane is a former Navy SEAL and is seeking a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He’s a close ally of President Donald Trump and a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

During this year’s campaign Crane focused on economic and immigration issues. He also touted a bipartisan effort to speed up recovery at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon following the 2025 Dragon Bravo Fire.

“This is a bipartisan effort to move forward and make the Grand Canyon better than ever, and you know, we're not, we're not sitting around twiddling our thumbs,” Crane told KNAU last year.

There are numerous ballot drop box locations throughout Coconino County. They can also be dropped off at any early voting site until Election Day. More info is at coconino.az.gov/elections.
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A vast majority of Arizona voters cast their ballots by mail but vote centers in Flagstaff were busy Tuesday and residents had very specific reasons for their choices.

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KNAU and Arizona News Eli CraneJonathan NezCongressional District 22026 ElectionU.S. House of Representatives
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund