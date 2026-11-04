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Several northern Arizona legislative races called as vote counting continues

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM MST
A sign directing voters to a polling location on the Navajo Nation on July 30, 2024.
Shondiin Silversmith/Arizona Mirror
A sign directing voters to a polling location on the Navajo Nation on July 30, 2024.

Initial results from Tuesday’s general election indicate that Democrats could take over the Arizona Legislature for the first time in six decades.

A number of Arizona House and Senate races in the northern part of the state have been called or are close to being called.

That includes Legislative District 6, won by Jamescita Peshlakai, a Democrat and Navajo Nation member.

She’ll represent a rural part of the state that includes several tribal nations like the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe and the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

Mae Peshlakai — also a Democrat, and Jamescita’s mother —

won reelection to the state House in the same district. Both are from Cameron.

In Legislative District 7, hard-right Republican state Senator Wendy Rogers won reelection.

And Republican state Representatives Walt Blackman and David Cook Sr. led in unofficial results for the two state House seats.

District 7 includes Heber, Snowflake and Payson.
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KNAU and Arizona News 2026 Election
KNAU STAFF
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