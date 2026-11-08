Coconino County deputy shoot, kill armed man at Flagstaff KOA

A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man late Saturday.

CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton said deputies responded to the KOA Campground in Flagstaff around 10 p.m. after a woman told 911 dispatcherws her husband had a gun and threatened to take his own life.

The couple was struggling inside a fifth-wheel trailer at the RV park when deputies arrived. Edited body-camera footage provided by the agency appears to show the man holding a handgun and telling deputies, “Don’t come in here,” twice.

The man, who was seated, ignored multiple orders to drop the weapon. The footage shows a deputy attempting to move the woman aside before firing at least two shots. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials had not identified the man or the involved deputies as of Sunday evening.

The shooting is under investigation by the Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shooting Taskforce, led by the Flagstaff Police Department.

The deputy is expected to be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation and an internal review. That is standard practice when law enforcement is involved in a shooting.