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Coconino County deputy shoot, kill armed man at Flagstaff KOA

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published November 8, 2026 at 5:48 PM MST
Body camera footage provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy shoot and kill an armed man at the KOA Campground in Flagstaff, Arizona on Nov. 7, 2026.
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CCSO
Body camera footage provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy shoot and kill an armed man at the KOA Campground in Flagstaff, Arizona on Nov. 7, 2026.

A Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man late Saturday.

CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton said deputies responded to the KOA Campground in Flagstaff around 10 p.m. after a woman told 911 dispatcherws her husband had a gun and threatened to take his own life.

The couple was struggling inside a fifth-wheel trailer at the RV park when deputies arrived. Edited body-camera footage provided by the agency appears to show the man holding a handgun and telling deputies, “Don’t come in here,” twice.

The man, who was seated, ignored multiple orders to drop the weapon. The footage shows a deputy attempting to move the woman aside before firing at least two shots. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials had not identified the man or the involved deputies as of Sunday evening.

The shooting is under investigation by the Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shooting Taskforce, led by the Flagstaff Police Department.

The deputy is expected to be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation and an internal review. That is standard practice when law enforcement is involved in a shooting.
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KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Sheriff's Officepolice shootingFlagstaffshootings
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
See stories by Bree Burkitt