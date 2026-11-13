Crews conduct two helicopter hoist rescues near Humphreys Peak days apart

Search and rescue crews have conducted two separate aerial rescues near Humphreys Peak in the last week. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, both incidents involved hikers who fell on steep, icy terrain.

On Sunday, Nov. 8 at about 11 a.m. two hikers fell into the Inner Basin a few hundred feet from the Humphreys Saddle. One sustained a serious leg injury that required a helicopter hoist rescue. The hiker was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center.

Then on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at about 11:20 a.m. another hiker slipped and fell near the summit of Humphreys Peak and slid about 600 feet.

Officials said the victim suffered critical injuries. Because of the steep and hazardous terrain, rescuers conducted a helicopter hoist rescue at about 4 p.m. The hiker was also taken to FMC for treatment.

The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on the injured hikers’ conditions.

Officials say both operations presented significant challenges for ground and helicopter crews because of the steep, icy terrain and high elevation.

Trail conditions above timberline on the San Francisco Peaks can be very hazardous, especially during winter weather. Officials urge anyone attempting to hike at high elevation to bring crampons, an ice axe, a helmet and survival gear. They also say hikers should have the knowledge and experience to use it properly.

Humphreys Peak is Arizona’s highest point at 12,637 feet and the tallest of the six San Francisco Peaks.