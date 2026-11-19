Sen. Mark Kelly and actress Olivia Munn teamed up Wednesday to promote bipartisan legislation he proposed to encourage early risk assessments for breast cancer.

“Early detection saves lives,” Kelly said at a news conference at the Capitol, noting that his mother and grandmother had breast cancer.

The Know Your Risk Act aims to make breast cancer risk screenings more accessible and routine. Kelly and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced it Wednesday in the Senate, with a House companion bill led by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Iowa Republican and eye doctor, and Kim Schrier, D-Wash., a physician.

“Breast cancer doesn’t distinguish between political parties,” said Munn, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 bilateral breast cancer in 2023. A genetic test and mammogram were negative but a doctor ordered an MRI after a risk assessment questionnaire indicated elevated risk.

She has since become an advocate for early detection. The Prevent Cancer Foundation awarded her the Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award in 2025.

“One of the things I find so encouraging about working with Senator Mark Kelly is that this is an issue where we have the opportunity to put politics aside and do something meaningful for women,” Munn said.

Kelly was also joined by Amber Guild, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen, a major nonprofit that supports breast cancer research and prevention, along with CBS reporter Alison Hall and other breast cancer survivors.

Kelly said he and Munn became friends over a decade ago when Munn approached him at an event hoping to meet his wife, Gabby Giffords. The former congresswoman was shot in the head in 2011 while meeting with constituents outside a Tucson supermarket.

After hearing about Munn’s diagnosis, Kelly reached out to offer his support. From there, they decided to work on the legislation together.

The bill rollout comes as Kelly’s national profile continues to build and he considers a 2028 bid for president.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris considered him as a running mate in 2024. He told a Politico podcast last week that he hasn’t decided yet whether to run, and declined to set a deadline.

“Breast cancer is a huge issue” and “a good issue for him to be involved in,” said Chuck Coughlin, a longtime Arizona political analyst. “Although it’s going to take a lot more for him to break through.”

Arizona’s junior senator, Ruben Gallego, is also considering a run for president. He spoke last Friday in Denver at a post-midterms “What Next” conference attended by top Democratic strategists and rising stars, including potential 2028 candidates.

Kelly skipped that event, appearing instead in California, where he led journalists and social media influencers on a tour of the USS Midway, the aircraft carrier from which he flew 39 combat missions during Operation Desert Storm.

On Nov. 11, he served as grand marshal in San Diego’s Veterans Day Parade. On Friday, he was at the California Science Center for the opening of a new exhibit dedicated to the Space Shuttle Endeavour. He commanded the Endeavour’s final mission in 2011.

“Kids for generations are going to go to that museum, and they’re going to be inspired to do hard things because of this space shuttle,” he told Cronkite News. “It was a great weekend for me.”

Kelly posted a photo on X with his identical twin brother Scott Kelly, who also served as an astronaut. “Just two former commanders of the best space ship there ever was,” the senator wrote.

Coughlin said Kelly’s experience in the Navy and NASA would help him stand out in the 2028 field, as would his work on water insecurity, border issues and AI regulation.

“There’s tons of issues that would appear to be within his orbit,” he said.

Kelly has other unusual entries on his political resume.

In January, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tried to demote him from his retirement rank of captain, and cut his pension, for reminding military personnel of their duty to disobey illegal orders. Hegseth’s actions were an element of the impeachment resolution the House derailed last week.

President Donald Trump accused Kelly of seditious behavior “punishable by death.” The clash brought Kelly a gusher of attention – and donations.

On Wednesday, he was focused on breast cancer awareness, calling the bill a top priority.

“It’s not going to be hard, right?” he said in a brief interview. “A lot of legislation has folks that don’t want to see it pass. … That’s not this.”