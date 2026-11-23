The Coconino County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council awarded a Courage in Justice Award last week to Northern Arizona University journalism professor Rachel Tso Cox.

She was recognized for her work to integrate Indigenous healing traditions into Coconino County’s justice system.

In 2015, a woman struck Cox and her family with her car while they walked through a parking lot, killing Cox’s 3-year-old son Zaadii Tso.

After the tragedy, Cox requested a Navajo peacemaking session with the driver as part of a plea agreement.

“I was angry,” Cox said last Monday at an award ceremony at Flagstaff City Hall. “After the peacemaking, it helped me to really see the humanity that she had. It changed me. I think I would still be a very angry person now.

“I hope nobody has to go through what I went through, but I hope that if anybody is going through something, that you have the opportunity to do a peacemaking and to allow for the truth to come out,” Cox continued. “And for the real emotions to come out behind the anger, and that was the sadness and the grief. It's better to truly grieve than to just be angry.”

Coconino County Judge Ted Reed said it was the first known time a Navajo peacemaking session was part of a Coconino County criminal case.

It also inspired County Attorney Ammon Barker’s office to create its peacemaking diversion program, which was launched in August and partners with the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch.

The program provides eligible people an opportunity to resolve criminal matters through Navajo peacemaking regardless of tribal affiliation.

“Rachel transformed an unimaginable personal tragedy into an opportunity to create a path toward healing for others,” said Judge Reed. “Her courage has had a lasting impact on our justice system and community.”