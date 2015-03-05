'Grand Bargain' In Workers' Comp Unravels, Harming Injured Workers Further

Workers injured on the job are supposed to get guaranteed medical care and money to live on. Employers and their insurance companies pay for that.

And in return, employers don't get sued for workplace accidents. But this "grand bargain," as it's called, in workers' compensation, seems to be unraveling.

NPR and ProPublica report on the changes to workers' compensation laws and how that's putting more of the costs back onto the families and government.

