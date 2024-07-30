The U.S. women’s rugby sevens team achieves a first — an Olympic medal

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France — The U.S. women are bringing home the country’s first medal in rugby sevens.

In a dramatic finish, the U.S. defeated Australia, 14-12 to win the bronze medal over the 2016 gold medalists. It was Alex Sedrick’s try and game-winning conversion on the final play that put the U.S. over the top in the final moments.

The team kicker wasn’t on the field when Sedrick scored, so she stepped up for the kick that gave the U.S. the bronze medal.

“I’m not a kicker by any means, I’m not even second third or fourth in line for that position. But I was the one on the field to take it, and luckily it went in,” Sedrick said.

There was an emotional display by the American players at the Stade de France after the win. They rushed onto the field, and Bruce Springsteen’s "Born in the U.S.A." boomed loudly in the stadium. On the field, Ilona Maher raised both hands overhead in victory.

“We wanted to do this to show what rugby could be in America,” Maher said after the medal ceremony. “We say in rugby a lot that we want to pass the jersey. You’re passing through the jersey, it’s not yours it’s the next person’s….I think today really made the jersey better so that other young girls can grow up wanting to play rugby, wanting to be professionals, wanting to live the life we live where we travel the world and go to the Olympics.”

Earlier in the day, the U.S. team lost to the defending Olympic champions New Zealand in the semifinal, 24-12. That set up a gold medal match between New Zealand and Canada. Ultimately, New Zealand took home the gold medal and Canada silver.

