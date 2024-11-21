Trump names former Florida AG Pam Bondi as his new pick for U.S. attorney general

President-elect Donald Trump has named Pam Bondi, a former attorney general of Florida, as his next pick for U.S. attorney general.

Bondi is a longtime ally of Trump's and served as one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial. She is an official with the America First Policy Institute, a think tank set up by former staffers from Trump's first presidency.

In a statement announcing the selection, Trump said: "I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States. Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida's first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!"

The announcement Thursday evening came hours after former Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination for attorney general.

Gaetz's nomination faced controversy from the start stemming from allegations that he participated in sex parties, used illegal drugs and had sex with a minor — allegations that Gaetz has consistently denied. The FBI investigated these charges beginning in 2021, but the Justice Department never brought charges.

