Did Trump get cheers or jeers at 'Les Mis'? Find out in the quiz

This week brought the celebrity-starved quiz a cornucopia of fun, from K-pop to Tonys. (That, by the way, is a false range. There is no spectrum on which K-pop and the Tony Awards are endpoints. Do as I say, not as I do.)

If you hate-take the quiz each week and think you could do better, now you can try. We're taking reader submissions for each week's bonus question. The submission form and instructions are below the quiz. Please submit by 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 17.

Loading...

To submit a bonus question, please enter your proposed question and the answer in the form below. Your question should relate to news from June 9 through June 17.

If your submission is selected for inclusion in the NPR Weekly Quiz, you will be acknowledged in a list of contributors on NPR's website or otherwise receive appropriate credit, but failure to do so shall not be deemed a breach of your rights.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR