In photos: a look inside the newly opened Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

Updated June 19, 2026 at 6:20 AM MST

The Obama Presidential Center is officially open. In a preview for the press, NPR and other media toured the building and grounds on the south side of Chicago that showcase the Obama presidency.

It isn't a presidential library. It's a campus, with basketball courts, gardens, ball fields, a playground for kids, a Chicago public library branch and an eight- story museum that towers over it all.

The first thing visitors see when they walk into the museum is the word "hope." It's one of numerous art installations throughout the facility.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / Visitors sit in front of Mark Bradford's "City of the Big Shoulders", a colorful multimedia piece that extends from the mezzanine to the first floor.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / Visitors pass through the center; artist Nick Cave's "This Land, Shared Sky" (in collaboration with Marie Watt) is on display.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / Visitors can catch glimpses of Julie Mehretu's layered glass artwork while riding the escalators between floors.

Hope and change were guiding themes of former President Barack Obama's improbable 2008 presidential campaign that led to two terms in office.

There are floors of exhibits that tell not just the story of the former president and first lady, but also the story of the nation, starting with the Declaration of Independence.

"It begins with the history of our country, the Declaration of Independence, the suffrage movement, slavery, reconstruction, the civil rights movement, all of the different ways in which ordinary people brought about the change that led to his presidency," said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation, gives opening remarks to press in the center's auditorium.

In the Obama Presidential Center Museum, the story of America is that of a nation striving to become a more perfect union, a phrase Obama returned to often in his speeches. He invoked the same idea at the museum's dedication ceremony.

"In forming our union, the founders fell terribly short of the declarations promised," Obama said on June 18 at the center's dedication.

"But in drafting a constitution and a Bill of Rights, they did have the foresight, the genius, to provide us with a framework that allows each generation to make our union more perfect," he added. "And over more than two centuries, through petitions and protests, marches and strikes, moral appeals from the pulpit and conversations at the family dinner table, men and women from all walks of life, of every color, every faith, every region took up the cause of democracy and made it their own. Until we the people came to include not just some of us, but all of us."

Lucy Hewett for NPR / One exhibit in the center recalls Obama's improbable 2008 victory against John McCain.

The museum details Obama's first presidential campaign, including the bruising primary election. There's a whole section of campaign buttons; there are campaign signs, both homemade and mass produced. A documentary-style video with swelling music brings visitors back to the emotion of that time, the promise many felt with the election of America's first Black president.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / The second level of the museum chronicles the movements that inspired the Obamas and their political rise.

The museum's exhibits include artifacts from Obama's early life and time in office. Items on display include everything from Obama's Nobel Peace Prize to a handprint art project he made in elementary school. There's a replica of the Oval Office, decorated as it was when Obama was there and a display of first lady Michelle Obama's dresses. And it's not just couture ballgowns and inauguration attire. There's also a basic sleeveless dress from Target.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / Level four of the Obama Presidential Center includes a replica of the Oval Office and pieces from Michelle Obama's wardrobe.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / NPR / NPR One wardrobe item not on display is President Obama's infamous tan suit, which sparked criticism when he first wore it in 2014. Jarrett says he told her he thinks he gave it away.

One item that's missing from the museum is Obama's tan suit, which he was criticized roundly for wearing. It was unserious, and not befitting the office, critics said. But it became a running joke for Obama supporters and members of his administration, with many people appearing at the center's dedication in tan suits of their own.

Apparently it wasn't as memorable for the former president.

"I asked him about the tan suit and he said, 'I think I gave it away,'" recalled Jarrett in an interview with NPR. "He wasn't even positive where it ended up, but he did give it away. So we just have photos, beautiful photos of that tan suit."

It's been nearly a decade since President Obama left office but in terms of politics and policy, it's been several lifetimes. Yet, in the museum, the vibes are very much from that earlier time.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / The Center also features an indoor basketball facility.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / NPR / NPR In The Sky Room visitors can look out to Chicago's South and West Side neighborhoods.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / In The Sky Room, visitors can look through the text on the facade of the building to view Chicago's South and West Side neighborhoods.

There's a timeline of President Obama's accomplishments while in office. The raid that killed Osama bin Laden. The passage of the Affordable Care Act. A number of those listed have since been reversed by President Trump: the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris climate agreement and lifting the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

Obama, though, does not want the museum or the center to be a time capsule to the past.

"We can learn from the past, but America's story isn't frozen in the past. It has chapters yet to be written, not by one person or a few people," Obama said in his speech at the museum's dedication.

"Not by Barack and Michelle or anybody with a fancy title or a high office, but by all of us,"

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Lucy Hewett for NPR / NPR / NPR The Obama Center features displays that tell not only the Obamas' story but also the story of the country, according to Jarrett: "It begins with the history of our country, the Declaration of Independence, the suffrage movement, slavery, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights Movement, all of the different ways in which ordinary people brought about the change that led to his presidency."

Lucy Hewett for NPR / Idris Khan's "Sky of Hope", a massive ceiling painting that overlaps thousands of hand-stamped words; level five of the center inspires visitors to examine their own role in inspiring change.

Lucy Hewett for NPR / A new branch of the Chicago Public Library has been built near the entrance to the campus.