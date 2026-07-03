After weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wed in New York

Updated July 3, 2026 at 6:16 PM MST

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married.

After three years of dating, The pop icon and Super Bowl-winning football player, both 36, tied the knot in New York, according to a statement from Swift's publicist, Tree Paine.

There were neither bridesmaids nor groomsmen. "Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together," Swift's publicist said in the statement released Friday evening.

The ceremony was officiated by comedian and a friend of the couple, Adam Sandler, the statement added.

The singer's rep said that the couple was dressed in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

"The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom," the statement said. "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry."

Security around the event was intense, so it remains unclear if the wedding was charming, if a little gauche . But the night before the ceremony the 20,000-person stadium was bathed in a lavender haze .

Details gleaned from a city permit obtained by The Associated Press, showed details of a "special event at MSG" scheduled to begin Friday evening and running overnight Saturday.

As speculation built, fans began gathering in front of the stadium ahead of the expected wedding, despite the couple's efforts to keep details of the celebration under wraps.

Superfans and sleuths appeared to have their hunches confirmed on Friday, as dozens of black cars dropped off elegantly dressed guests outside of Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Lisa Benham and her daughter, Zara, posed for selfies outside the Garden. They're visiting from England and both told NPR they're huge Swifties.

"I just remember always listening to her," said Zara Benham, age 17. The women said they've followed all the ins and outs of Swift's romance with Travis Kelce, a tight end with the Kansas City chiefs.

"I'm thrilled for her. I love it. I love the whole story," gushed Lisa Benham, 47, who says she became a fan after her daughter dragged her to a Swift concert. "I'm pleased for them, really pleased for them."

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP / AFP A woman wearing a white veil stands outside Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's official wedding plans are tightly under wraps, but New York is bracing to host the celebrity marriage of the year.

Swift has a massive global platform, and a tendency to pull back the curtain on her personal life in song lyrics and the occasional documentary. But the shared little about her wedding plans since she and Kelce announced their engagement last August.

"You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person," Swift told the U.K.'s Heart Radio in October, while promoting her last album The Life of a Showgirl.

In the months since, speculation mounted over where and when the wedding would take place. In recent weeks, the theories all pointed in the same direction: New York City's Madison Square Garden on July Fourth weekend.

Swift loves a good Easter egg, and her fans have been known to crack at least some of them successfully. That appears to have been the case with her wedding, even as some wondered for days whether it was merely a high-profile ruse.

John Locher / AP / AP Swift and Kelce celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in Feb. 2024.

A recap of their romance

Swift and Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023, during the first year of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted on a July 2023 episode of New Heights — the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce — that he had tried to meet Swift after one of her shows in the area.

"I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the [friendship] bracelets I made for her," Kelce said. "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Swift later told Time she thought that call-out was "metal as hell."

Within months, she was attending his games — most famously, the 2024 Super Bowl his team went on to win. He was spotted in the crowd — and even onstage — at many of her shows the next year.

Fans got a peek into their chemistry when Swift appeared on New Heights last August to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl (which she said was heavily influenced by their relationship). She said she and Kelce bonded in part over similarities in their careers, in which they both "entertain people for three-plus hours in NFL stadiums."

Less than two weeks later, Swift announced their engagement on Instagram, with photos of a flower-filled backyard proposal and a massive diamond ring. In an episode of The Graham Norton Show a few months later, Swift deflected questions about her wedding planning but joked about inviting "anyone I've ever talked to."

Sleuths had been eyeing Madison Square Garden

Speculation about a July 3rd wedding at MSG reached new heights this month.

Part of that was through the process of elimination: Swifties descended on Watch Hill, R.I. — where Swift owns a seaside estate — on June 13, but tabloid reports of a ceremony there proved unfounded.

But there also seemed to be a paper trail leading to Manhattan.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani seemed to drop a hint while talking to reporters in June.

"We are used to big events, and we are incredibly ⁠excited for this one," Mamdani said, referring to the World Cup. "We know it coincides with the Knicks Finals run. We know it coincides with July Fourth, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding all happening at the same time."

Leonardo Munoz / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Forklifts and trucks were spotted outside Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday, as speculation about a weekend wedding grew.

Then, The New York Times reported that an event company obtained permits for a gathering of up to 1,000 people at Madison Square Garden on July 3rd (and a smaller event the day before). It also cited unnamed sources with details about plans for street closures in the area, later confirmed by City Hall spokesperson Dora Pekec to Reuters.

CBS News shared video this week of trucks unloading "garden party" themed equipment outside the venue earlier this week. And the venue's online event calendar is suspiciously empty until July 7.

Mamdani appeared to double down Tuesday, while speaking to reporters about the forthcoming heat wave.

"My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool, and if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden you will be staying inside and staying cool, and I think it's a good example to set for the city at large," he said with a smile.

This isn't the first celebrity wedding celebration to take place at MSG. Sly Stone married actress Kathy Silva there in June 1974. As Stone wrote in his memoir, he was talking to his A&R liaison at Epic Records, Stephen Paley, about wanting to marry Silva, and one of them jokingly suggested he do so before an upcoming show.

"I could do a gig, get paid, and get married at the same time. 'Go, go, go,' I told him. He went and went fast," Stone wrote, adding, "Steve wanted everyone to wear gold to keep the shine high."

According to a New York Times report at the time, the two married in front of nearly 23,000 people, at a ceremony that turned into a full-fledged Sly and the Family Stone concert.

Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A closer look at Swift's engagement ring from the 55th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York last month.

Why New York, and why now?

Madison Square Garden, which can hold nearly 20,000 people, may seem like a surprising choice for a singer who prizes her privacy.

But Emma Fitzsimmons, one of the New York Times reporters covering the wedding, told NPR last week that it makes sense for privacy and security reasons.

"It's sort of this locked box where paparazzi can't get inside," she said. "There's not going to be helicopters overhead. She can release photos of the event and her dress, which we're all very curious to see, on her own terms."

Swift, who owns a sprawling Tribeca compound, is famously a fan of New York City. She even has a song about it: "Welcome To New York," on the album 1989, inspired by her relocation to the city.

And she has a well-documented love of Fourth of July. Over the years, many photos have emerged — some on Swift's own Instagram — of the star celebrating the holiday weekend in Rhode Island with friends and fireworks.

And it's not lost on Swifties that she met Kelce shortly after the holiday in 2023, which she celebrated with girlfriends and shared photos of on Instagram.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," she captioned the photo. "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy."

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