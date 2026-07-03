How young people feel about American identity, on the nation's 250th birthday

As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of its founding, NPR asked students all around the country to reflect on the moment and to make podcasts about the American experience and what "life liberty and the pursuit of happiness" means to them.

We received more than 700 entries, including many conversations with immigrant parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles about why their family decided to move to the United States. Others scored high-profile interviews with veterans, government officials and even Gloria Steinem .

We listened to reenactments and retellings of histories like the Battle of Monmouth , the Stonewall riots , the Underground Railroad and a special presentation on President Theodore Roosevelt's pets . Other podcasts take place in the present, including one in which students report on civics education in their school .

Our team chose a handful of winning entries and honorable mentions from fourth graders, middle and high schoolers. Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Winners

Abridged

Students: Grace Kepka and Angelika Garrett, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.

Teacher/Sponsor: Kyle Wannen

High schooler Grace lives in Takoma Park, Md., one of the handful of cities in the United States that allow 16 year olds to vote in all local elections. In her podcast with her friend Angelika, they discuss the power of the youth vote, and how voting rights encourage residents to learn about their government and be more politically active in their communities.

Civics in Our Schools

Students: Izabella Anthony, Benjamin Baigel, Bridget Castellon, Rile DeLeon, Maxwell Gibbs, Daniel Hernandez, Malcolm Johnson, Sylpa Kafle, Mason King, Kyle Li, Maximus Lin, Emmerson Quinn, Ariella Schoenfeld, Owenize Udevbulu and Dara Widzowski, Hewlett Elementary School in Hewlett, N.Y.

Teacher/Sponsor: Jaime Harrington

"Here's the surprising truth. Many Americans, even grownups, don't know the basics of how our country was founded or how our government works." In Civics in Our Schools, a group of fifth graders voice their concerns about the lack of good civics education and discuss what they can do to be better citizens.

Leaving Greece

Student: Livie Courser, Wickliffe Progressive Elementary School in Upper Arlington, Ohio

Teacher/Sponsor: Shelly Hughes

Livie interviews her grandfather about his move from Greece to the United States. "How did it feel to immigrate to the U.S.?" she asks. "Very hard. Very very hard," he responds. He shares with his granddaughter why he took the risk, and how his move to the U.S. allowed him to work hard at a factory, dream big and eventually open up his own restaurants.

Researching the Underground Railroad

Students: Travis Bozeman and Oliver Heering, South Douglas Elementary School in Douglasville, Ga.

Teacher/Sponsor: Thomas Bruno

"Did you know around 100,000 slaves escaped using the Underground Railroad?" In a deep dive into a slice of history they learned from school, fourth graders Travis and Oliver report on the Underground Railroad. They present their research in the podcast, and weave in the expert interview they scored.

The American Dream

Student: Makayla Cheung, Mercer Island High School in Mercer Island, Wash.

Teacher/Sponsor: Lauren Schechter

In her podcast about her father, Makayla explores how different everyone's American Dream is. Case in point, her dad moved from Hong Kong to the United States because of his talent in running. He tells Makayla he had a hard time adjusting at first and understanding his coach. But cross country, he says, didn't require too much communication, and the sport gave him confidence and a way for him to find community and connect with other people.

The Journal

Student: Violet Maxinoski, Carmel High School in Carmel, Calif.

Teacher/Sponsor: Shelley Grahl

In an interview with her daughter Violet, Sandi Maxinoski revisits stories from her journal from the years she served in Iraq. She describes being in "cities fractured by bombings, checkpoints, smoke and uncertainty," then returning to the United States where she felt an "intense amount of security" being able to walk down the street without the fear of something blowing up. Through these conversations, Violet discusses how the "life, liberty and happiness" she's gotten used to shouldn't be taken for granted.

Welcome Home, Grandpa

Student: Ursula Koestner, Roslyn High School in Roslyn Heights, N.Y.

Teacher/Sponsor: Matthew Vogt

"The Vietnam War destroyed more than it saved, even decades after its end," high schooler Ursula says in her podcast. "My grandfather remains one of its victims despite returning home alive." In her moving podcast, Ursula shares her family's story and explores the generational trauma and lasting impact the Vietnam War has on veterans.

Honorable Mentions

America the Beautiful

Students: Pareena Gupta and Vidushee Bala, Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, Calif.

Teacher/Sponsor: Stacey Sklar

America: The Ups and the Downs

Student: Alana Burwell, The Waldorf School of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pa.

Teacher/Sponsor: Anyta Thomas

America's New Favorite Sport-Girls' Flag Football

Students: Josephine Barry-Kao and Malcolm Barry-Kao, Lowell High School in San Francisco, Calif.

Teacher/Sponsor: Jacqueline Moses

An Intro to Differing Perspectives

Student: Waylon Heikinen, Ingomar Middle School in Franklin Park, Pa.

Teacher/Sponsor: Heath Gamache

Becoming American

Students: Karolina Zientek, James Gearhart, Andrea Vezmar, Troy Murray and August Hutchison, Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Conn.

Teacher/Sponsor: Lukasz Zientek

Before You Drop A Track: America's 250th Anniversary

Student: Lukas Boulom, Public Academy For Performing Arts in Albuquerque, N.M.

Teacher/Sponsor: Su Hudson

Dawg Talk | Are we equal now?

Students: Makenna Aniszewski, Trinlee Leitner, Nagamoshitha Manivannan, Nethra Prabhu, Vaishnavi Tiwari and Sophia Van Dorn, Otwell Middle School in Cumming, Ga.

Teacher/Sponsor: David Miller

Democracy for Everyone or No One

Student: Jeju Daisy Ahn-Miles, Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii

Teacher/Sponsor: Christine Ahn

Everything Given Forward

Student: Lara Leon, Mountain View High School in Mountain View, Calif.

Teacher/Sponsor: Tom Chang

Fifty Stars, One Banner

Student: Naina Dhillon, Khan Lab School in Palo Alto, Calif.

Teacher/Sponsor: Emily Lindsey

Freedom's Shore

Student: Dipa Chéry, The Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas

Teacher/Sponsor: Olen Rambow

From One Immigrant To Another

Student: Afomia Lemma, St. Mary's Lynn in Lynn, Mass.

Teacher/Sponsor: Tiringo Endalamaw

Hope and Resistance

Student: Zinnia Bender, North Fork High School in Hotchkiss, Colo.

Teacher/Sponsor: Clara Pena

How Is My Life Like In US

Student: Yicheng Sun, Rectory School in Pomfret, Conn.

Teacher/Sponsor: Andrew Barker

Life of a Soldier

Students: Della Axelband, Peyton Johnson, Lily Epstein and Lilly Murillo, Jupiter Middle School in Jupiter, Fla.

Teacher/Sponsor: Sireesha Rutter

More Than A Photograph

Student: Josie Sloan-Westmoreland, The Learning Community School in Swannanoa, N.C.

Teacher/Sponsor: David Bird

Moving From Country to Country

Students: Ida Buerckert, Daniella Cubas, Ayano Enishi and Anastaiia Koshyk, Irving A. Robbins Middle School in Farmington, Conn.

Teacher/Sponsor: Alysson Olsen

Picketts Charge

Student: Zoe Snyder, Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Pa.

Teacher/Sponsor: Terrance Shepler

"So What??"

Student: Caroline Harris, Marin Academy in San Rafael, Calif.

Teacher/Sponsor: Kelly Kurtzig

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Student: Lark (Miles) Jackman, Public Academy For Performing Arts in Albuquerque, N.M.

Teacher/Sponsor: Su Hudson

Teddy Roosevelt and His Pets

Student: Abbott Mearns and Keaton Rainwater, College Place Middle School in Lynnwood, Wash.

Teacher/Sponsor: Colindra Connolly

The Battle of Monmouth: A Twist on History

Students: Leonardo, Zinna and Kaiden, Marlboro Middle School in Marlboro, N.J.

Teacher/Sponsor: Tara Meara

The Freedom to Fail

Students: Abraham Coher and William Pan, Polytechnic School in Pasadena, Calif.

Teacher/Sponsor: Aliya Coher

The Government Exodus: Why Federal Workers Resign

Student: Anna Su, Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md.

Teacher/Sponsor: Kyle Wannen

The Name I Chose Polly Bemis (September 11, 1853 - November 6, 1933)

Student: Jubilee Sung, Imaginate Ink in Irvine, Calif.

Teacher/Sponsor: Clarissa Ngo

The Pig and Potato Podcast

Student: Petra Rouhana, Maryvale Preparatory School in Lutherville, Md.

Teacher/Sponsor: Deirdre McAllister

The Small Pond of Peace

Students: Noam Dekel, Ronnie Dekel, Ian Rodriguez, Leonardo Leon-Espinoza, Singary Fofana, Ashly Arboleda-Osorio, Olumide Martin and Salma Elshaarawi, P.S. 333 Manhattan School for Children in New York, N.Y.

Teacher/Sponsor: Karin Patterson

to be united as citizens

Student: Josh Langlois, Cloverleaf Home Education in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Teacher/Sponsor: Tony Winger

Two Worlds, One Dream

Student: Allayar Maratov, Rectory School in Pomfret, Conn.

Teacher/Sponsor: Andrew Barker

What is Home?

Student: Siobhan Allen, The Hewitt School in New York, N.Y.

Teacher/Sponsor: Jonathan Sabol

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