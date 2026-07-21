Spain's World Cup champions return home for parade in front of almost 2 million

MADRID — Spain's World Cup-winning soccer team returned home on Monday and an estimated crowd of almost 2 million was on hand to greet the squad through the streets of Madrid.

The 26 players and their coaching staff met with the country's royals, and then with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, after arriving in the Spanish capital a day after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final in New Jersey.

"Thank you to the coaches and players for the style of play, the effort and the victory," Sánchez said. "We have truly enjoyed watching you play."

The squad then boarded an open-top bus for a raucous parade through central Madrid. "Stars shine together" was written on the bus, which also carried photos of the footballers.

Manu Fernandez / AP / AP Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts during celebrations with his national team teammates at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York.

Players — carrying the World Cup trophy and wearing shirts with the words Somos Campeones (We Are Champions) — danced and interacted with the fans along the route.

"It's been an emotional and proud experience to represent a wonderful country with such passionate and devoted fans," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said before the parade started. "We are filled with joy."

César Vallejo / Europa Press via AP / Europa Press via AP Players from Spain's national soccer team celebrate atop a bus as it travels through crowded streets in Madrid, Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York.

The squad traveled down Madrid's historic avenues from near Moncloa Palace, the prime minister's official residence, to Cibeles Square, where authorities told local media that some 120,000 people were on hand for a ceremony.

Players were introduced one by one before entering the stage set up at the square. Each picked the song to be played when they came in. Álex Baena, celebrating his 25th birthday, entered with the World Cup trophy.

Coach De la Fuente was thrusted into the air by his players after being introduced. The coach was among those who sang along to the song being played for them.

Manu Fernandez / AP / AP Players from Spain's national soccer team celebrate at Cibeles Square in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York.

Striker Borja Iglesias featured as a D.J. at one point, with his teammates dancing on the stage.

Singers Aitana, Ana Mena and Lola Índigo were among those entertaining the crowd and the players.

The ceremony ended with the whole Spain squad lifting the trophy again, just like at the awards ceremony on Sunday, but now in front of the local crowd.

Groups of fans had begun securing their spots near Cibeles late Monday morning ahead of the team's arrival, bringing umbrellas to protect against the sun and temperatures of up to 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

The square is where previous Spain teams and their supporters have typically gathered to celebrate. It's also the traditional celebration spot for Real Madrid when it wins titles.

Officials estimated a total of 1.8 million people welcomed the team in Madrid.

Manu Fernandez / AP / AP Spain's Rodrigo Hernandez lifts the World Cup trophy alongside Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, left, and Royal Spanish Football Federation President Rafael Louzan as they arrive at Madrid airport on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final.

Spain walked off with the trophy Sunday after Ferran Torres scored the winner in extra time to secure its second World Cup title — and first since 2010 in South Africa.

The team was congratulated by the leaders of the three countries that co-hosted the tournament — U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

After the final whistle, Madrid erupted into celebrations, with thousands of supporters pouring into the streets from bars and restaurants, many draped in Spanish flags or wearing the team's colors.

Bernat Armangue / AP / AP Fans crowd together as they wait for the arrival of players from Spain's national soccer team in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York.

Crowds packed the capital's Puerta de Sol and other major squares — singing, dancing and setting off flares while car horns blared.

Many celebrated Sunday's victory long into the wee hours of Monday morning.

"I'm very happy. I've slept three or four hours, but for the team, I'll do whatever it takes," 19-year-old Victor Álvarez said.

The men's victory, combined with the Women's World Cup won by Spain in 2023, makes the European nation the first to hold both titles simultaneously.

"Honestly, it was very exciting. We preferred not to go to any bar or anything, to experience it at home, focused and very happy, very joyful," 59-year-old civil servant Gema Rodero said.

José Oliva / Europa Press via AP / Europa Press via AP Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, accompanied by Princess Leonor, left, and Infanta Sofia, right, pose with players from Spain's national soccer team at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Monday, July 20, 2026, after the team was crowned World Cup champion.

Celebrations were dampened, however, after local authorities reported that a 13-year-old in Salamanca, northwest of Madrid, had died after a fountain he had climbed onto with friends to mark the victory had collapsed.

For many young supporters, the triumph is their first time witnessing the men's team lift the trophy — and the national delirium that has followed.

Spain now is markedly different from 2010, when the Iberian nation was beset by a debt crisis, 20% unemployment and nationalist regions fighting to win more autonomy.

The economy is expanding, the unemployment rate has halved and the country is forecast to again be among the Eurozone's fastest-growing major economies. Nationalist and separatist tensions have considerably cooled.

Copyright 2026 NPR