Penn State bust put focus on cocaine but on most campuses the big risk is alcohol

When Pennsylvania Attorney General David Sunday laid out details about an alleged drug ring that funneled kilos of cocaine to students at Penn State University, the case raised specters of the 1980s when coke was a popular party drug among young Americans.

"Cocaine was often packaged at the fraternity houses and the packaging was done by fraternity brothers and oftentimes pledges," Sunday said at a press conference August 17 , where he confirmed 14 people had been arrested.

"The actual drug dealing was largely from friend to friend … and at fraternity houses and during parties," he added, describing a large-scale criminal enterprise that operated in 2023 and 2024.

The alleged campus cocaine scheme has drawn national headlines and the investigation is continuing. But while the case is serious, because any amount of cocaine use poses serious health risks, NPR could find no evidence cocaine use is gaining popularity on campuses. Research points to the opposite.

"There's been a decrease over the past five years of cocaine use among young adults in the U.S.," said Megan Patrick, a researcher at the University of Michigan, who co-authors an annual survey of substance use in the U.S . "The prevalence is about 5% in the past 12 months [of young adults who] used cocaine."

Patrick noted that other substances are far more popular than cocaine and potentially disruptive on college campuses. "High levels of cannabis use" are widespread and "alcohol use is still the most prevalent substance," she said.

A pattern of less risk-taking by college students

National substance use data typically isn't collected specifically for college students or for people in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 22, so researchers said patterns of drug use on campuses have to be extrapolated from a variety of studies and surveys.

One comprehensive report released last month by the federal Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration found cocaine use among young adults, age 18 to 25, fell from 3.7% in 2021 to 2.6% last year. That data includes non-college students.

Alcohol consumption has also fallen significantly among young Americans. A poll by Gallup released last year found that after decades of steady declines, the rate of drinking among people ages 18 to 34 dropped between 2023 to 2024.

Despite that trend, roughly half of young adults still report regular drinking, often with dire health impacts. Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that roughly 4,000 people under age 21 die in the U.S. every year from excessive alcohol use.

"I think one of the things we may need to focus on more than cocaine would be binge drinking," said Terri Powell, a professor of public health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "We find that those numbers seem to still be high.

A 2022 fact sheet produced by the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism concluded as many as 1,500 college students die annually from alcohol-related causes.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health released in July 2026 found marijuana use also remains elevated, despite health concerns linked to growing cannabis potency . Roughly 1-in-4 college-age Americans reported using cannabis regularly in 2025. That's the highest level of use for any age demographic in the U.S.

But that same survey found monthly marijuana use among young adults peaked in 2022 and has been trending slowly downward ever since.

There's debate among researchers over why younger Americans appear to be using substances less frequently, pivoting away from high-risk drugs in particular, but the results are hopeful. According to CDC data , fatal drug overdoses among young adults have fallen by roughly 50% from the peak in 2021.

"What we're seeing is a massive reduction in [fatal] overdose risk, among Gen Z in particular," said Nabarun Dasgupta, an addiction researcher at the University of North Carolina, in an interview with NPR last year .

Copyright 2026 NPR