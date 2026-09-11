Former Rep. Carolyn Maloney on the 9/11 health crisis and her own 9/11-related illness

Former New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney was instrumental in the creation of the World Trade Center Health Program and September 11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Maloney joins host Robin Young to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the attacks, how more people can get help from the two programs and the health of the many people who got sick from the toxic air.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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