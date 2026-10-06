Democrats need to reel in more men. These Mainers say the party needs better bait

Updated October 6, 2026 at 12:35 PM MST

Ken Beaulieu is a Republican. He doesn't think Democrat Troy Jackson is the right candidate for Maine's U.S. Senate seat. But he plans to vote for him anyway.

"I'm all about change," Beaulieu said. "I don't think Troy Jackson is the right guy. But I'm voting against Susan Collins."

Beaulieu, 64, was one of four fishermen who joined Morning Edition host Leila Fadel at Upper Dam in Rangeley, Maine, for one of the last fly-fishing trips of the season. The fishermen included a Republican, an independent, a Democrat and a progressive. Their politics differed, but after an afternoon of fishing and talking about the election, the men shared some of the same frustrations: They wanted change and only a few of the men were excited about the candidates asking for their votes.

That unease matters in Maine, where Collins is facing Jackson in a race that could help determine control of the Senate. Democrats are also trying to make inroads with male voters after President Trump drew strong support from men in 2024.

Recent polls from Marist and The New York Times have shown a close race between Jackson and Collins.

Beaulieu, a recently retired Republican who helps organize the group, said fly fishing gives him a way to tune out politics.

"If you need to forget bad stuff, just go fly fishing because it all goes away," he said. "You're so focused on the water."

But rising costs, healthcare and politics have become harder for him to ignore. Beaulieu said he has grown disillusioned with his party and with politicians more broadly.

Joel Anderson, who has voted for Collins in the past, said he will not do so again.

"She seemed moderate. She seemed to be representing Maine pretty well," Anderson said. "No longer is that the case."

Paul Guernsey, 71, a retired writer and editor who describes himself as an independent turned Democrat, said he supports Jackson, in part because he wants a change in Washington.

"Politics is a team sport," Guernsey said. "For anybody who wants a change in Washington right now, he's the person to go for."

Nearby, 28-year-old ski patroller Conor Bergin cast his line and talked about another concern shaping his politics: the rising cost of housing.

"I live in a beautiful place. I work a fun job," Bergin said. "But do I ever dream of owning a house? Probably not."

Bergin plans to vote for a Democratic candidate, as he usually does. But he said the party has rarely produced a candidate he feels truly represents him.

"There hasn't been any other candidates I've been excited about," he said.

Listen to the full reporting by clicking on the blue button above.

The radio interview was produced by Lilly Quiroz and edited by Arezou Rezvani. The digital version was written by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

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