Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley says voters want 'checks and balances' in government

Updated November 11, 2026 at 12:42 PM MST

A week after losing his reelection bid in California, independent Rep. Kevin Kiley says Republicans failed to deliver the improvements voters wanted on the cost of living and fell short of their expectations for checks and balances in government.

"I think that voters like to see checks and balances in our government, and saw that that wasn't happening to the degree that they'd like," Kiley told Morning Edition.

The California lawmaker left the Republican Party in March, becoming the House's only independent, though he continued to caucus with Republicans. He lost to Democrat Richard Pan in California's newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.

The new boundaries made his campaign more difficult, he said, particularly among voters unfamiliar with his record.

"It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but I think it did show there is a path for folks doing the sort of thing that I did," Kiley said.

Still, operating outside the two-party system comes with obstacles. Campaign infrastructure and political incentives remain largely organized around Republicans and Democrats.

"If you try to chart a different course, everything is arrayed against you," he said.

Rather than focus on how Republicans can regain power, he wants Congress to function better. That includes giving rank-and-file lawmakers more say and allowing bipartisan bills to reach the House floor without party leaders blocking them.

Outside Washington, a more immediate change awaits: His wife is due to give birth to their first child in a few weeks. And while Kiley is leaving Congress, he isn't ruling out a return to politics.

"I don't think this is the end of the story," he said. Speaking to NPR's Michel Martin, Kiley reflected on the broader lessons of the election and what it might take to move beyond partisan divisions.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the blue button above.

The digital version was edited by Treye Green.

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