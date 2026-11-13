Nvidia CEO steps down. And, Sen. Chris Van Hollen to run for majority leader

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Today's top stories

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down following reports of his extramarital affairs, the company's board announced. The company's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has been appointed interim CEO. The company launched an investigation after allegations surfaced that Huang had an affair with one of its clients, who U.S. intelligence officials concluded had been recruited by China's top spy agency. In an email to Nvidia staff, Huang admitted to cheating on his wife and promised to cooperate with the investigation. Nvidia's share price fell sharply Wednesday after the news of his second affair with an Nvidia executive came to light. Huang was widely considered an important business leader in the U.S. and had close ties to President Trump.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images Jensen Huang gives a keynote address at the Nvidia Berlin GPU Technology Conference on Oct. 21, 2026.

🎧 Huang was the face of Nvidia, but Kress has also played a prominent role , NPR's John Ruwitch tells Up First . She is well-known within the company and among investors and business partners. Taking over during a crisis presents immense challenges, especially since Nvidia is a key player in the AI economy. The company produces the most widely-used chips powering the AI revolution, Ruwitch says. Kress must balance the short-term fallout from Huang's downfall while navigating Nvidia's long-term strategy. The strong demand for Nvidia's products is expected to continue as AI usage rises. Ruwitch says one remaining question is how much trust and flexibility the board will give Kress in her leadership.

, NPR's John Ruwitch tells . She is well-known within the company and among investors and business partners. Taking over during a crisis presents immense challenges, especially since Nvidia is a key player in the AI economy. The company produces the most widely-used chips powering the AI revolution, Ruwitch says. Kress must balance the short-term fallout from Huang's downfall while navigating Nvidia's long-term strategy. The strong demand for Nvidia's products is expected to continue as AI usage rises. Ruwitch says one remaining question is how much trust and flexibility the board will give Kress in her leadership. 🎧 Huang's resignation may also have consequences for the U.S. government. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben says the scandal is raising questions for the White House and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Commerce handles imports and exports, and Kurtzleben says one big question is whether the U.S. should have more tightly restricted the chips it exports. Lawmakers from both parties want to know when Lutnick knew that Huang was in contact with a suspected Chinese asset, and what he did or didn't do in response.

White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been busy this week working on a new security framework between Russia and Europe and seeking to end the war in Ukraine. They led peace talks in Abu Dhabi, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and then traveled to Ireland to meet with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

🎧 During their visit with Putin, both sides noted progress on the humanitarian track of negotiations, according to NPR's Charles Maynes. Kushner sees potential for a new security framework between Russia and Europe to help end the war, but Putin remains unyielding in public comments. Putin has accused Europe of prolonging the conflict through military support for Ukraine and ruled out European peacekeepers as part of any deal. Despite this, Witkoff said Putin had agreed to include Europeans in future talks, though the Kremlin didn't confirm it.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has announced he will challenge New York's Chuck Schumer for the Senate majority leader position. Following recent midterm victories, Van Hollen said voters desired a "change from the status quo." Elected to the Senate in 2016 after more than a decade in the House, the 67-year-old progressive gained national attention last year for lobbying for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia after his wrongful deportation to a prison in El Salvador. His announcement comes as progressive activists and some Democrats push for the 75-year-old Schumer's replacement. Schumer has been in the role since 2017 but faced criticism from the Democratic base for failing to confront Trump vigorously during a funding dispute in early 2025.

Life advice

filadendron/Getty Images / Life Kit is here to help you host a memorable and calm Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or good ol' fashioned fall dinner party.

It's once again time to plan your Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving. You might be wondering: should you stick with your classic turkey recipe or spice things up? What about decorations — mini gourds or a stunning sunflower centerpiece? Let Life Kit help you decide with some fresh ideas to bring flavor, color and a touch of calm to your gathering.

🦃 Use "magical questions" to ignite engaging conversations with guests. Questions like "What's the weirdest thing you've found in your pocket?" can break the ice and reveal personalities in group settings.

🦃 If you're hosting, choose three moments to be fully present. You can't do everything on your to-do list, so focus on what matters most, like decorating the Thanksgiving table, serving turkey and watching the game.

🦃 Place holiday decor in the entryway to make a strong first impression. A simple centerpiece, like a thrifted glass vase filled with pinecones or cranberries, can create a festive feel.

🦃 Engage all of your guests' five senses with cozy touches like a velvety blanket on the couch, a crackling candle and decorative gourds.

Spice up your menu with new crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving recipes, including a salt-and-pepper roast turkey breast and pull-apart garlic bread. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Weekend picks

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images (L-R) Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Jordan Rice, Lucia Aremu, Denee Benton, Heather Alicia Simms, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Patina Miller during the opening night curtain call for Manhattan Theatre Club's production of "School Girls; Or The African Mean Girls Play" on Broadway at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 28, 2026 in New York City.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Gentle Monster follows a loving couple who move to a farmhouse and whose peace shatters when the husband is accused of a crime. Léa Seydoux, who plays the wife named Lucy, discusses her first "complex" lead role in English with Morning Edition.

📺 TV: The new show Cupertino follows two Silicon Valley lawyers whose new firm represents the underdog, takes on big tech and grapples with the complexities of AI.

📚 Books: Journalist Mona Chalabi spent five years following 10 Americans of different economic standings to uncover what it takes to feel financially secure. Her book, Ten Lives: How What We Have Shapes Who We Are, delves into the elusive nature of financial security.

🎵 Music: Rappers Lil Baby, Jack Harlow and SOB x RBE offer three ways to relight a flickering star and chart a path toward creative restoration through their respective albums, released today.

🎭 Theater: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play wraps up its Broadway run this week. To celebrate, it will have paid livestreams on The League of Live Stream Theater's website. Set in a 1986 Ghanaian boarding school, the play humorously tackles themes of girlhood and beauty standards.

❓Quiz: Did you actually pay attention this week, or did you just scroll past the headlines? Prove it.

3 things to know before you go

Mario Tama / Getty Images North America A "For Sale" sign is shown posted outside a property in Pasadena, Calif., on April 7, 2026.

Existing home sales fell to 3.75 million in October, marking an 8.8% drop from last year — the lowest sales in 16 years, according to the National Association of Realtors. For more than 60 years, researchers at the University of Virginia have identified children with past-life memories. A new study suggests that those who died violently or unexpectedly are reincarnated more quickly than others. (via WBUR) The American Cancer Society has recommended routine prostate cancer screenings for the first time. The group says that blood tests, especially for high-risk groups like Black men and those with a family history, could save lives.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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