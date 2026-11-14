Maintenance gone awry caused nation-wide ground stop, says Transportation Secretary

KNAU Classical 88.7 FM is down and this will impact outlying areas. Our engineer is working on a resolution and KNAU Classical is available at low power within most of Flagstaff city limits. Streaming remains unimpaired. Thanks for your patience!
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.