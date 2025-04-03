Thursday, April 3, 2025

On today's newscast: Williams officials plan to transfer its rental assistance vouchers to Flagstaff, forecasters say that increased wildfire risk will last through the spring despite recent precipitation, Republican lawmakers want to sidestep a court challenge that’s held up money allocated for the Prescott rodeo grounds, and more. Plus, a conversation with the director of "About Damn Time" ahead of the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.