KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, April 3, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:02 PM MST
On today's newscast: Williams officials plan to transfer its rental assistance vouchers to Flagstaff, forecasters say that increased wildfire risk will last through the spring despite recent precipitation, Republican lawmakers want to sidestep a court challenge that’s held up money allocated for the Prescott rodeo grounds, and more. Plus, a conversation with the director of "About Damn Time" ahead of the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival.

KNAU STAFF
