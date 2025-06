On today's newscast: Yesterday's heavy rains and flash floods stranded several hikers in the Grand Canyon, tribes worry Trump order will ‘whitewash’ past, law enforcement is investigating the killings of two teens camping in the Tonto National Forest, state utility regulators say it would cost billions to reopen a Navajo County coal power plant, and more.

