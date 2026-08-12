Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Congressional Democrats opened an investigation into uranium mining company Energy Fuels Resources for potential insider trading. The company denies the claims.

Killip Elementary free afterschool programming grants fell through this year after the state awarded fewer grants to schools.

Governor Katie Hobbs has signed an agreement with tribal leaders to boost economic opportunities in the Four Corners area. In recent years the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine have closed.

Federal officials are asking for public comment about a plan to lease almost 290,000 acres north of the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument for oil and gas production.

Apache County has announced 40,000 dollars in emergency funding for the Puerco Fire District’s payroll. The county said the funding followed a court order.

Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Ralph Heap is accused of failing to disclose who paid to collect thousands of voter signatures he used to qualify for the ballot.

Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff has lost more than a third of its scientists in recent months following what it called a “restructuring” of its research activities. Lowell Observatory is a financial supporter of KNAU

Officials have identified the two pilots who died last week in a helicopter crash while fighting a large wildfire in southern Utah. Miles Elliott from California and Chris Anderson from Nevada died when their aircraft went down Friday near the Widemouth 2 Fire.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.