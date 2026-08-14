Friday, August 14, 2026

Fire crews at Camp Navajo are taking advantage of two small fires to improve forest health and reduce forest fuels.

A flash drive with sensitive information about Navajo veterans was found at a laundromat in Farmington,New Mexico, and the Navajo Nation Council and the -BI are getting involved.

The Flagstaff Police Department is considering adopting a program to use autonomous or semi-autonomous drones as first responders that would arrive at the scene before officers.

According to a new report from Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, home prices in Flagstaff have nearly tripled since 2011.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will provide a $100,000-dollar to Flagstaff’s Killip Elementary for clubs and free afterschool programming for the students of working parents after it lost funding from the Arizona Department of Education.

The US Department of the Interior is conducting a broad review of federal wilderness policies across millions of acres of public lands.

A new report from the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Arizona low marks for the condition of its infrastructure.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old boy is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after a dodgeball incident during a PE class at Mayer High School.

And, The Arizona Department of Public Safety says an oversized commercial vehicle struck multiple traffic barricades on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff early Thursday.