Monday, August 17, 2026

On Saturday, Lake Powell's water level fell to a record low, last set in April 2023 in another sign of crisis along the Colorado River.

Flagstaff police say 21-year-old Jimmy Wu, from Goodyear, died in an apparent suicide over the weekend in a parking lot near Flagstaff City Hall in the city’s downtown area. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say a kidnapping suspect was arrested Thursday near I-17 south of Flagstaff with a female victim. The suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun fled on foot into the woods.

State environmental officials completed an emergency cleanup at a former site of the

Senator Mine in the Bradshaw Mountains south of Prescott. The Daily Courier reports, metals and other pollutants from the mine discharged for years into the Hassayampa River.

Some valley cities, including Mesa, are working on a deal with the federal government to get paid for cutting back on Colorado River water use.

Attorney General Kris Mayes says former US Customs and Border Protections agent Saul Rivas Hau and his fiance Hilda Sanchez received 36 months of supervised probation and were ordered to pay more than 26,000 dollars in restitution after they pleaded guilty to felony theft from assistance programs in Yuma County Superior Court.

And, former Republican and running mate of Governor Katie Hobbs John Giles says it’s a “lost cause” to continue to advocate for his former party.