Tuesday, August 18. 2026

A new report from the Southern Arizona aid group Humane Borders shows 19 bodies were recovered along the Arizona-Mexico border in July, the highest monthly total in two years.

Officials in Prescott Valley say an alleged drunk driver drove a car that was on fire across a field Sunday night, starting numerous brush fires. Multiple engines extinguished the fires along with Prescott police officers and local residents who used fire extinguishers and garden hoses.

Flagstaff High School expects record-high enrollment this school year, about 150 students more than were enrolled at Flag High on the first day of school last fall.

Just months after former Mesa Mayor John Giles left the Republican Party, he says he’s mostly in agreement with Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs. Giles is now on her reelection ticket for the position of lieutenant governor.

The tourism sector in Puerto Peñasco saw spring break cancellations this year after a brief surge in violence elsewhere in Mexico. But numbers at the resort town also known as Rocky Point appear to be bouncing back this summer.