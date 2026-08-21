Friday, August 21, 2026

A man on the Navajo Nation was killed Thursday afternoon in an apparent bear attack Crystal, NM, north of Window Rock. Navajo investigators and tribal fish and wildlife officers shot and wounded the bear and it fled into the woods. According to officials it was eventually found and “neutralized.”

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has released the final list of eight ballot propositions that will go to Arizona voters in November. Three would amend the state constitution and include changes to state election law and taxation, while one would ban transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that don’t align with their sex at birth.

While the U.S. is in the midst of its worst fire season in 10 years, Arizona has experienced a relatively mild year for wildfires. According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, nearly 1,400 fires have burned more than 60,000 acres, much less than the 300,000 acres burned in 2025.

The American Society of Civil Engineers

Arizona gave Arizona's water system infrastructure C and C-minus grades. Dams, drinking water and wastewater were above the national average but the report card says they still need to improve.

Possible human remains were found at Lake Mead's Boulder Beach as the level of the reservoir has dropped because of ongoing drought conditions. A woman and her friend reportedly found the skeleton with teeth still attached to the jaw. One told KLAS that her friend was playing with rocks in the lake and unknowingly grabbed the jawbone.

The Arizona Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes alleging he tried to trick voters into rejecting an election reform ballot measure backed by Republicans.

And, Arizona's Water Infrastructure Finance Authority is considering two projects proposed by a Canadian utility which could increase the state’s water supply through partnerships with California and Mexico. They would each bring in about a 100,000 acre-feet of water each year,

enough to serve six-hundred-thousand single family homes, but would take several years to implement.