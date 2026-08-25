Tuesday, August 25, 2026

The Hualapai tribal council passed a resolution opposing the construction of data centers on tribal land citing critical Colorado River

water, light pollution and wastewater discharge.

Nevada sues to block reducing Colorado River water deliveries three days after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum signed a plan to restrict water use in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes says Arizonans will still be able to vote by mail following a decision by the Supreme allowing President Trump’s plan to restrict mail-in voting. According to Fontes, the ruling changes nothing and voters should make plans to cast their ballots as normal.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says the integrity of a bridge burned by a wildfire in the farming community of Cibola on the Arizona-California border is still intact but will be replaced.

ADOT is releasing new license plate designs for National Italian American Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation and Solari Crisis and Human Services. The Channel 8 PBS plate was redesigned to simply Arizona PBS.

And, Shiyazh Pete is the first member of the Navajo Nation to sign an NFL contract, doing so with the Dallas Cowboys.