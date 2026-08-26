Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Arizona water officials say a federal plan to cut Colorado River use has legal flaws but offers a short reprieve from worse conditions, the nation’s first MD-granting medical school within a tribal nation has opened on the Gila River Indian Community to educate future physicians in the tribal health care system and expand access in underserved communities. Arizona ranks 42nd in the nation for primary care access.

Coconino County health officials are urging people to avoid unregulated food vendors that sometimes appear in parking lots and on the side of roadways due to possible threat of foodborne illness.

Former Apache Junction police officer Joshua McDaniel has resigned after admitting he misused Flock camera technology to track his wife and two telecommunications officers who helped him were also disciplined. The case is one of four Valley police departments caught for inappropriate use of Flock cameras.

Two people were hospitalized for hypothermia after severe flooding and storms struck Bryce Canyon National Park. Rescuers were delayed by severe lightning and eventually located four groups on four separate trails and rescued 11 adults.

The suspect in a fatal shooting of a Tucson police recruit Carlos Ramirez and the wounding of his fiancé was taken into custody Monday. Alex James Barnett was on the run for more than five days.