Thursday, August 27, 2026

The Navajo Nation Council has designated the Confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers as a sacred site. It is culturally significant to numerous other tribes including the Hopi, Zuni and others. Navajo lawmakers shot down a proposed gondola and resort there in 2017.

The FBI has set a minimum $25,000 reward for help solving more than 50 cold cases in which people went missing or were killed on tribal lands. The FBI cited the murder of San Carlos Apache teenager Emily Pike, whose body was found after she disappeared from a Mesa group home.

Attorney General Kris Mayes has sued the US Postal Service over a new rule that directs the agency to regulate mail-in voting. About 80% of Arizona’s 4.3 million registered voters cast ballots by mail.

A majority of Arizona voters oppose the construction of large data centers in the state. Just 18% say the state should encourage them because of potential development and tax revenue. 54% of Republicans, 71% of Democrats and 61% of independents are opposed.

The Navajo Nation Council unanimously voted to remove the tribe’s acting attorney general Kris Beecher. Delegates say a person who has been rejected by the council to serve as attorney general can’t lawfully fill the role, even temporarily.