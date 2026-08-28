Friday, August 28, 2026

Attorney General Kris Mayes will review the use of Flock cameras and other kinds of AI license plate systems across Arizona.

The Arizona Criminal Justice Commission surveys Arizona junior high and high school students every two years. Nearly a quarter of kids said they have a social media account that they hide from their parents.

According to audit logs obtained by the Red Rock News, thousands of law enforcement agencies conducted more than 3 million searches of Coconino County Sheriff’s Office network of Flock Safety cameras during the first seven months of 2026

A former teacher at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy is leading a campaign to purchase the school’s campus for use as an arts space.

New data from ADOT shows there were more than 1,100 fatalities in 2025, a 5.2% decrease from the previous year.

Staffing cuts to the U.S. Department of Agriculture are trickling down and affecting farmers and businesses across the country, including in northern New Mexico.

Governor Katie Hobbs and her opponent, Congressman Andy Biggs, sparred at a public safety forum Wednesday night over his response to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with Hobbs accusing Biggs of supporting rioters.

The Tohono O'odham Nation says armed federal personnel entered tribal land to accompany construction workers building the border wall across the 62 miles of the Arizona-Mexico border inside the nation. Tohono O'odham chairman Verlin Jose has called for the project to end.