Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Republican Congressman Eli Crane is declared winner in Congressional District 2 race against Democrat Jonathan Nez;

APS is looking to keep it's last coal power plant operating for longer than previously expected;

Arizona voters rejected a ballot measure that would've forced AZ public schools to increase spending on classroom instruction or risk the loss of millions of dollars in state funding;

Voters also rejected a measure that would have required voters to provide identification when casting a ballot by mail;

A DHS deportation flight of Iranian nationals out of Mesa Gateway Airport was abruptly canceled last week without explanation;

A missing man was found dead in a flooded area near he Navajo Nation community of Dilkon;

A stretch of SR89A in Oak Creek Canyon has partially re-opened from Slide Rock to the overlook;

Several emergency closures on Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests because of infrastructure damage from last week’s flooding, the public can report property they were forced to leave behind in the forest because of the flooding to the supervisor’s office;

And APS says it’s donating $350,000 to businesses and residents of Verde Valley and the San Carlos Apache Reservation. Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.