KNAU Fall 2026 Pledge Drive Sweepstakes Rules

Eligibility: NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION WILL NOT IMPROVE AN INDIVIDUAL'S CHANCE OF WINNING. The KNAU Fall 2026 Pledge Drive Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to all legal U.S. residents (except residents of FL, NY and RI,) who are at least twenty-one (21) years of age, except employees, directors and officers (or any persons who have been employees, directors or officers in the past twelve months) of KNAU (“Sponsor”), the NAU Foundation, Northern Arizona University, or prize suppliers and their affiliates, partners, subsidiaries, franchises, distributors, retailers, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate families or household members of each. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited or restricted by law or regulations.

How to enter: The KNAU Fall 2026 Pledge Drive Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 am on August 12th and ends September 18th at 6:00 p.m. Arizona-time (GMT -7) (“Sweepstakes Period”). Any eligible individual who contributes to KNAU by returning their received mailer, donating online, calling in during the Sweepstakes Period will automatically be entered into the Sweepstakes. To enter without contribution, you may hand-print your full name, complete address with zip code, date of birth, day/evening phone numbers with area code, and a valid email address on a standard size postcard and mail with the proper postage affixed: c/o KNAU Fall 2026 Pledge Drive Sweepstakes, PO Box 5764, Flagstaff, AZ 86011. All entries must include a correct personal telephone number to be eligible to win. All mail-in entries must be postmarked during the Sweepstakes Period and received by September 18, 2026. Regardless of method of entry, only one (1) entry per person/per household. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Prize Awards: Two Winners will be selected at the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period. One will receive (4) gift certificates to Verde Valley Pottery Festival’s first pick Friday (valued at $100) and a handmade ceramic jar (valued at $650). Second winner will receive a Backhaul from Lee’s Ferry and (2) Kayak rentals for the day (valued at $240 ). Winners will be responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution by winner of cash equivalent is allowed. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize for one of equal or greater value.

Selection of winners: The Winners will be determined by random drawing (from among all eligible entries) at 6:00 p.m. on Friday September 18, 2026. Judges’ decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The winner will be notified by telephone only. The winner must answer the telephone to win. Messages will not be left for the winner. If the phone is not answered, an alternate winner will be selected. Winner will be given instructions on how to claim prize. Winner will be required to complete and return an IRS Form W9. Failure to comply will result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Limit of one (1) prize per individual/household per year from Sponsor. Winners who have pledged a contribution must submit payment before the prize can be received. Failure to comply with these Official Rules will result in forfeiture of grand prize by selected winner.

Release of Liability: By participating, you release Sponsor, KNAU, Northern Arizona University, the Northern Arizona University Foundation, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, employees, directors, agents, advertising agencies, and all other associated with the development and execution of this Sweepstakes, from any and against any and all injury, loss or damage caused or claimed to be caused by your participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance, awarding, receipt, use and/or misuse of the prize, and you agree that these entities are not responsible for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the promotion and/or the awarding of any prize. By entering, you further agree that (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Entry constitutes permission to post winner's name on the KNAU’s website and the use of the winner's name, likeness and hometown for purposes of publicity and/or advertising without further compensation unless prohibited by law.

Additional Rules: Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro, or use of automated devices are void. No responsibility is assumed for: (i) lost, late, misdirected, damaged, garbled, postage due or illegible entries; (ii) error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or for technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry information by Sponsor on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site or any combination thereof; or (iii) any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in the Sweepstakes. By participating in the Sweepstakes, you (i) agree to be bound by these official rules, including all eligibility requirements, and (ii) agree to be bound by the decisions of judges, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with these official rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to: (i) permanently disqualify from any sweepstakes it sponsors any person it believes has intentionally violated these official rules; and (ii) suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes if Sponsor believes, in its sole discretion, that malfunction, error, disruption or damage is impairing or will impair the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper play of the Sweepstakes. If Sweepstakes is terminated before the end of the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will determine the winner from all eligible entries received as of the termination date. These Rules and this Sweepstakes are governed by and controlled by the laws of the State of Arizona, applicable to contracts made and performed therein without reference to the applicable choice of law provisions. All actions, proceedings or litigation relating hereto will be instituted and prosecuted solely within the State of Arizona, Coconino County. The parties consent to the jurisdiction of the state courts of Arizona and the federal courts located with such state and county with respect to any action, dispute or other matter pertaining to or arising out of this Sweepstakes. Entry constitutes consent to post the winner's name on the KNAU website and to use the winner's name, voice, picture and/or likeness without compensation for purposes of publicity and/or advertising without further compensation unless prohibited by law.

Privacy: By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to receive informational and promotional communications from KNAU. If you want to opt-out of receiving communications from KNAU, make your request to the Membership Department at knau@nau.edu, (800) 523-5628, or Membership, KNAU, PO Box 5764, Flagstaff, AZ 86011

LEGAL WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE, DESTROY, TAMPER OR VANDALIZE THIS WEB SITE OR INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Winner Name: For the name of the winners or for a copy of the Official Sweepstakes Rules, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope by September 18, 2026 to: KNAU Fall 2026 Pledge Drive Sweepstakes, PO Box 5764, Flagstaff, AZ 86011.

A copy of the FCC’s Report and Order adopting these rules changes is available at: FCC-15-118A1.pdf