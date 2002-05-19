Poll Could be a Warning to Republicans
The most important issues facing the United States are terrorism and national security, according to NPR's latest political survey. But as Mara Liasson reports for Morning Edition, the poll also shows that when it comes to this year's congressional elections, domestic issues will determine how people vote. The poll is the latest of a series of surveys being conducted for NPR this election year by two pollsters -- one Republican and one Democrat.
