Country Singer/Songwriter Jim Lauderdale.

He's been called the 'not-so missing link between soul and country'. His songs have been recorded by Vince Gill, George Strait, the Dixie Chicks, Shelby Lynne and many others. But he's also recorded over a dozen of his own solo albums and has sung background vocals on more than 40 albums. In 1999 he collaborated with his hero, blue grass legend Ralph Stanley on the album, I Feel Like Singing Today which was nominated for a Grammy. Recently he collaborated again with Stanley on the album Lost in the Lonesome Pines (Dualtone); He also has a new solo album The Hummingbirds (Dualtone).

