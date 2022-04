On the streets of New York in the 1970s and '80s, kids from the Bronx were spinning on their heads and backs, doing acrobatic flips and rocking to hip-hop beats. What began as a competition of skills at house parties and street jams soon became a pop culture phenomenon. NPR's Mandalit del Barco explores the origins of breakdancing as part of the Present at the Creation series.

Copyright 2002 NPR