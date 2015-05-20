That's One Way To Deal With A Loose Tooth

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Eight-year-old Calvin Stanley of Montana was desperate to get rid of a loose tooth.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CALVIN STANLEY: My name is Calvin, and this is the Montana tooth pull.

INSKEEP: By that, he meant his way of solving the problem, which involved a bow and arrow tied to the tooth by floss. The dental floss kept breaking for Calvin, so he tried fishing line.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CALVIN: Ow, ah.

INSKEEP: That worked too well. His dad told KRTV it took an hour to find the tooth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.