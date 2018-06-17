© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Contemporary Mexican Music: Not Your Abuelita's Mariachi

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro,
Felix Contreras
Published June 17, 2018 at 5:12 AM MST
Carla Morrison is one of the artists featured this week by <em>Alt.Latino</em>.
Courtesy of the artist
Carla Morrison is one of the artists featured this week by <em>Alt.Latino</em>.

As the staff of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday prepares to head to Mexico to cover the country's upcoming presidential elections, it seemed only fitting that Alt.Latino prepare a short round up that explores the vast sonic landscape of contemporary Mexican music.

Although that request may be a tall order, there is enough stylistic variety to allow a sample of even a small part of Mexican music and still find something for just about everyone. From Luz de Luna to Carla Morrison, here are some of Mexico's most eclectic music makers. This isn't your Abuelita's mariachi music.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
