© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pa. football coach urges team to help neighbors dig out after a snowstorm

Published January 20, 2022 at 3:38 AM MST

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. When a snowstorm hit western Pennsylvania earlier this week, school was canceled at Bethel Park High School, so was the weightlifting session for the football team. Instead, the coach told his players to help their community by shoveling the driveways of their neighbors for free. I wonder if it helped with any football skills, like, maybe the shovel pass.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.