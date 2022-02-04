A toddler in Michigan used an Apple watch to dial 911

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Putting a toddler down for a nap is harder than it sounds. They talk, they play, and sometimes they call the police.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED 911 DISPATCHER: Go take the phone to your mommy so I can talk to her.

INSKEEP: That's a 911 operator in Western Michigan talking with a 3-year-old who managed to dial emergency services on an Apple Watch. His mom had given him the disused watch to use as a toy. Apparently, even when they aren't connected to a cell provider, those 911 calls still go through. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.